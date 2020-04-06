Government to allow closed-door services on Orthodox Holy Week

The government adopted on Monday a request by the Greek Orthodox Church to allow Easter services to be held behind closed doors without a congregation as of Palm Sunday on April 12.

The measure will be in place for one week, until April 20, which is the Orthodox Easter Monday.

In a joint ministerial decision, the Ministries of Health and Education and Religions said services on Holy Week will be held with a maximum of four people (the clergy and the chanters).

The same will apply for monasteries, which will be able to hold services but the public is not allowed to visit.

The suspension of open door services extends to places of religious worship of all faiths.

eKathimerini.com