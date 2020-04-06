PM Mitsotakis visits Sotiria hospital; congratulates EKAV ambulance service

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday referred to the psychological strain caused by the quarantine and, in a post on his Twitter account, urged people to not hesitate to use the phone line 10306 to ask for psychological support.

“During this difficult time, many of our fellow citizens may at some point need support. If you feel that you need support do not hesitate to call 10306. We stay at home, we stay healthy, physically but also psychologically,” said the prime minister in his tweet.

Mitsotakis on Monday also visited the “Sotiria” coronavirus referral hospital in Athens, accompanied by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

Ambulance service

Mitsotakis on Monday praised the efforts of the staff at EKAV, the national emergency ambulance service, during a teleconference with Nikos Papaefstathiou, president of its board of directors.

Mitsotakis expressed his gratitude “for the undivided commitment of EKAV’s employees to servicing our fellow human beings” during the coronavirus pandemic, and said that the extra bonus its employees received expresses that appreciation.

He also spoke of improving the digital transfer of information between the field and hospitals and emergency wards and expressed confidence in the National Health System (ESY) overall. “We can meet the ongoing needs of ESY, and also deal with this pandemic with absolute competence, professionalism and consistency,” he said.

Papaefstathiou thanked Mitsotakis for recognizing EKAV’s efforts, assured him of EKAV’s absolute readiness, and said EKAV employees have yet to be infected thanks to the “exceptional protection measures – and the strictness with which we apply the measures to protect our staff in ambulances and air transport.”

AMNA