Curfew violations reach 1,839 on Tuesday, of which 673 in Attica; 67 on Crete

The Greek police on Wednesday reported 1,839 citations for violating the curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Greece on Tuesday, as well as 11 arrests for the illegal operation of shops and other businesses.

Specifically, police said that violations of curfew were recorded in the region of Attica (673), in Thessaloniki (220), in Central Macedonia (157), in Western Greece (127), on the Ionian islands (146), in the Peloponnese (98), in Thessaly (97), on Crete (67), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (56), on the southern Aegean islands (55), in Central Greece (53), in Epirus (49), on the islands of northern Aegean (15) and in Western Macedonia (15).

It is noted that there have been a total of 24,757 violations since March 23, the first day the measures were imposed.

Police also made 11 arrests for the illegal operation of business premises, noting that 369 persons have been arrested in total since March 12, the first day of measures restricting shop operation.