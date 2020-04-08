Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family donate surgical masks to city of Zografou

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family donated 10,000 surgical masks for the coronavirus pandemic to Zografou, the suburb east of Athens where he started playing basketball.

Giannis, Thanassis, Kostas, Alex and their mother said they wanted to acknowledge the influence of the city’s sports team, Filathlitikos, on the path of ‘the Greek Freak’, the superstar of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The mayor of the city said the masks would be distributed to the municipality’s staff and vulnerable residents.

“This generous gift acquires greater significance because it takes place at difficult times for the entire planet,” Mayor Vassilis Thodas said, adding that the family “confirms they have not forgotten our city.”vvv