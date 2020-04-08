Greek regional director appeal: Quarantined farmers need to do spring work in their fields

Farmers living in communities under strict quarantine for coronavirus prevention should be allowed to take care of their cultivation fields, Kastoria regional vice-director Dimitris Savvopoulos said on Wednesday, echoing concerns for Greek producer areas.

Savvopoulos, whose region’s capital Kastoria has already felt the economic repercussions by the cancellation of major expos on area products, wrote to Agricultural Development & Food Minister Makis Voridis about the Mesopotamia community, under strict curfew.

The community “is primarily a farming region with nearly 25,000 stremmas (2,500 hectares)” of wheat, corn, lentils, and tobacco and there are nearly 50 honey producers.

He asked the government to allow seasonal farm work to be carried out through permissions granted by the city of Kastoria.