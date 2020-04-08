OTE Group donates 110 beds and monitors to support Greek hospital ICUs

OTE Group acquired 110 hospital beds and monitors to support the ICUs of Greek hospitals in the context of a two-million-euro donation aiming to assist the national effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

The delivery of the beds, with a total cost 1.540 million euros, will start from April 15.

The use of the above equipment will be coordinated by health ministry, according to the needs of hospitals throughout the country.

OTE Group has already offered 24 ventilators with a total cost of 275,760 euros, most of which are already operating at the General Hospital of Thessaloniki “Georgios Papanikolaou” and at Thriassio General Hospital in Elefsina.

OTE Group will also proceed with the purchase of additional medical equipment up to the total of two million euros, in collaboration with the health ministry and according to hospital needs.