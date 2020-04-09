FinMin Staikouras to Parliament: Europe needs a bold and ambitious economic plan

The European Union needs a new and more ambitious economic plan that will focus on the coronavirus pandemic repercussions in the short term and the union’s economic future long term, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday, in a briefing to the Parliament on the Eurogroup expected to reconvene the same day.

“It is obvious that the measures taken, even if particularly effective, are not enough for the magnitude of this ordeal and for current needs,” Staikouras said. “What is needed is more and powerful funding measures, because the economy’s needs are greater. This is Greece’s stance – for the support of health services, the labor market, businesses and the real economy.”

The Finance minister reiterated Greece’s support of a Eurobond issue to provide funding and revealed that “the Greek government is also claiming further liquidity injections to support the financial framework, which could help meet the needs of the day after the coronavirus.”

Today’s meeting of the Eurogroup should result in a comprehensive agreement on a complete package of measures that will reflect European solidarity, he said. The package should prove that “the measures and policies agreed upon are based on the principles of solidarity, on the beginning of a stable European building, that will rise to the occasion, not show lack of boldness or willingness,” Staikouras noted.

AMNA