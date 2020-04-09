Public transport use drops 90 pct as pandemic continues, says Transport Minister

The use of public transportation has plunged by 90 pct since protective measures against the coronavirus pandemic went into effect in transport networks, said Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis after a Wednesday teleconference with transport organizations.

Since March 16, the pre-pandemic ticket validations number of 900,000 on a daily basis has dropped to 100,000 for all means of transport: buses, trolleys, trains and the tram.

Some 70 extra buses have been added to the morning zone routes (06.00-10.00) and another 45 buses to the evening zone (15.00-18.00).

The transport organizations were also advised to contact coronavirus reference hospitals so that, if necessary, routes can be adjusted to fully meet the transport needs of hospital staff.