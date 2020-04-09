There are no obstacles and coronavirus fears for bone marrow donors

It was with great emotion that, a few days ago, Andreas from Crete heard Greece’s coronavirus “guru” Sotiris Tsiodras on TV, mentioning his name. “It was sudden, I knew nothing about it, I was deeply touched, it was very moving. And especially when I heard that it is for a young child from Turkey, my emotion was doubled.”

Andreas has been scheduled to donate bone marrow transplants harvested from peripheral, or circulating, blood on April 22, at a large hospital in Crete, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The 40-year-old, registered in the list of volunteer bone marrow donors of “Elpida’s Vision of Hope Association” for five years, said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) that last October he was informed that he is a compatible donor.

“There was no second thought, I didn’t even ask who it was for in the beginning. I feel very lucky to be given the opportunity to offer in this way,” he said. Then, as he said, all the necessary tests were performed and he was informed that a compatible recipient has been found. “I recently learned that this child is from Turkey. And especially when I heard his age, that he is three and a half years old, my mind went to my little son who is three years old, so you understand that he touched a sensitive nerve. In the face of giving life, especially to a small child, there are no obstacles and no coronavirus fears.”

“The coronavirus is doing its job and we are doing ours. Life goes on and as long as we can put this little stone to help life win, it is important. The personal joy is enormous for the one who does it. These are the real problems we need to solve. The coronavirus is something we will learn to live with and it will be over at some point,” he stated to ANA.

“My ancestors were from Smyrna (Izmir) and Makri, they are from Asia Minor, that’s why I was more moved that this child is from Turkey,” he added.

The president of the association “Friends of children with cancer ELPIDA”, Marianna Vardinogianni, welcomed the strength and determination of the donors of the bone marrow bank “Vision of Hope”.

“Hope remains alive even in the deepest darkness. This is evidenced by the voluntary bone marrow donors who found themselves compatible and in unprecedented conditions, without hesitation, became the hope for a fellow human being. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their contribution and self-sacrifice but above all I thank them for the great message of humanity, contribution and solidarity they are sending at a time, when our society needs it more than ever. I would also like to warmly thank the State for its support and especially Professor Sotiris Tsiodras who underlined the importance of this offer. Mr. Tsiodras is a heroic figure for our country and we owe it to him that the current situation in Greece can make us feel optimistic about its future,” she said.

“On Monday I gave the transplant and on Tuesday I learned that it had been completed.”

Eliana, 22, a student at the Department of Geology, also spoke to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, a few days after giving a bone marrow transplant in Athens to save an infant abroad. Eliana had given a sample at an event held by her school for the “Vision of Hope”. She went in on March 16, taking all safety precautions, to the Attikon hospital, to give bone marrow taken from the peripheral blood for an eight-month-old infant with immune deficiency from the Czech Republic. “I gave the transplant on Monday and on Tuesday I learned that the transplant had been completed. I wasn’t particularly scared because the medical staff at the hospital were very careful, they all wore masks and gloves and I, who needed to go in every day because I had to do some specific injections, wore gloves and a mask and went upstairs to be safer,” she said.

“Humanity should not be lost in this crisis”

On his part, Stelios Grafakos, scientific director of the bone marrow donor bank of the “Vision of Hope” association, told ANA: “It is very moving that humanity and people have not been lost in this great crisis we are going through. Volunteer donors who are registered in “Vision of Hope” want to help their fellow human beings anywhere in the world. And for this, three of them have already offered a transplant to save Greek and foreign patients, while two others are preparing to do so. It is an act of altruism and we must reassure all our donors that all necessary precautions are taken to protect their lives and the efforts they are making in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.”

Νational Transplant Organisation President George Papatheodoridis pointed out to ANA that we must maximise the safety of the donor and the safety of patients who receive the transplant and this is being done. “I urge everyone in these difficult circumstances to not hesitate to come forward and show willingness to donate and offer to their fellow human beings,” he added.

