Finance Minister Staikouras on Greece’s use of recently agreed EU funding tools

Greece could use 7-8 billion euros from the three funding tools (SURE programme, EIB and ESM) agreed during a Eurogroup meeting on Thursday, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Friday.

In comments made to Mega TV, however, Staikouras noted that when and how these funds would be used will depend on several factors, such as the intensity and duration of the crisis, the country’s cash reserves, a future return to capital markets and a series of other programmes running for Greece.

“Based on current facts, we will not use all tools,” the Greek FinMin said, adding that a mechanism to support employment worth around 1.5 billion euros must be exploited (SURE programme). “There is no memorandum,” he asserted.

Staikouras said there could be no safe estimates and predictions over the damage from the pandemic across Europe and stressed that the Eurogroup meeting discussed scenarios of a recession between 5-10 pct. Each month that the economy remains closed, there is a loss of 2.5 points to a country’s GDP, he said, adding that Greece is in a better state compared with other European economies.

He also annoucned a new package of focused measures to support the tourism sector, while commenting on whether there could be an extension of an existing regulatory framework of protecting primary residence, he said: “We will do what we have to. We always act timely and with social sensitivity”.