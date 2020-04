Food stores on Greek Orthodox Palm Sunday (April 12), will be open from 10:00 to 20:00, it was announced on Friday.

During Easter Week (starting April 13), food stores will be open from 10:00 to 21:00 Monday to Friday, and from 10:00 to 20:00 on Easter Saturday (April 18).

The decision by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis was published in the Government Gazette.