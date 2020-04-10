Greece to start Covid-19 registry, following by inter-ministerial order signed Friday

A Greek Covid-19 registry will be established by decision of the ministers of Health and Digital Governance signed on Friday, as a reference point for Greek cases of the coronavirus epidemic.

The registry is expected to help formulate therapy protocols in hospitals and to facilitate coordination among several government agencies in good time.

All people who have been confirmed carriers of the virus will be entered in the registry. This will also allow attending doctors to follow their patients’ progress through telemedicine and to prescribe necessary medication.

In line with privacy rules, each agency will only have access to the part of data that relates to its jurisdiction.