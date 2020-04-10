Police hand out 2,286 fines for violation of curfew on Thursday; 123 on Crete

The Greek police on Friday reported 2,286 citations for violating the curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Greece on Thursday, as well as four arrests for the illegal operation of shops and other businesses.

Specifically, police said that violations of curfew were recorded in the region of Attica (796), in Thessaloniki (281), in Western Greece (207), in Central Macedonia (167), on the Ionian islands (142), on Crete (123), in Thessaly (117), in Epirus (82), in Central Greece (69), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (69), on the islands of southern Aegean (67), on the islands of northern Aegean (35) and in Western Macedonia (29).

It is noted that there have been a total of 29,141 violations since March 23, the first day the measures were imposed.

Police also made four arrests for the illegal operation of business premises, noting that 378 persons have been arrested in total since March 12, the first day of measures restricting shop operation.