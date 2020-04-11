April pension payments to be spread out in order to prevent crowding at banks

April’s pensions will be paid out gradually instead of all at the end of the month, Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis told Skai TV on Saturday on Saturday.

The majority of pensions (ITA-ETAM, OTE and banks) will be paid on April 22 for pensioners whose health insurance number (AMKA) ends in 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. The rest will be paid on April 24, he said.

Former OAEE, OGA and ETAA pensions will be paid out on April 27, while those to NAT, public administration, PPC and ETAP-MME will be paid out on April 29.

The purpose, he said, was earlier pay dates and a spread-out so that pensioners do not crowd banks, he said, citing coronavirus-prevention measures.