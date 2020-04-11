Online platform to open for income tax statements

The online platform on Taxisnet for the submission of declarations of 2019 incomes will open next week.

Finance Ministry sources say the system will be open for anyone who wants to submit their statements, but no one knows when it will close.

This means that June 30, which by law is the deadline for the online submission of declarations, will probably not be the final day for submissions.

This will likely also lead to the postponement of the deadline for the first tranche, which is supposed to be July 31.

Accountants say that, for now, they will not submit any statements by individuals as their offices will remain closed.

