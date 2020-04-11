Thousands more violations recorded; 153 on Crete

Inspections by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on compliance with restrictions introduced by the government last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued on Saturday, with thousands more violations recorded, though authorities say that the majority of the population is abiding by the measures.

On Friday, ELAS recorded a total of 2,451 violations nationwide. Most of the violations were in Attica (913), followed by 287 in Thessaloniki, 180 in Western Greece, 175 in Central Macedonia and 153 on Crete.

From March 23, when the government imposed a public lockdown, until Saturday, ELAS recorded a total of 31,592 violations and imposed 150-euro violations for each of those offenses.

Meanwhile, officers have arrested a total of 378 owners or managers of businesses found to have been operating despite a ban imposed on March 12 as part of a broader effort to curb the pandemic.

Those arrests took place between March 12 and Saturday.