FinMin clarifies coronavirus-related assistance measures after public queries

The Finance Ministry issued clarifications to its economic aid plan for the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and the Greek people, following queries submitted by the public.

Some of the clarifications include provisions for property rentals by businesses and tax suspension for owners, and directions on the codes entered when businesses apply for aid.

It also clarified the type of business that could apply for the aid, including their size.

In addition, the Finance ministry formally said that two requests made to the EU were approved, that of providing a billion-euro assistance package to businesses affected by the pandemic (a decision publicized this past week by the EU), and the inclusion of Greece in the exemption from VAT for all materials imported to fight the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.