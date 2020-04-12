First death of a Cretan expat in New Zealand

Aw announced by the president of the Cretan Association of New Zealnd, Mr. Stamatis Nikitopoulos…

«On behalf of the Cretans Association of New Zealand, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the late Christos Tzanoudakis.

Christos passed away peacefully on Friday the 10th April 2020 at 5:30pm, at the Wellington Hospital at the age of 87 years old.

Christos was one of the inaugural co-founders of the Cretans Association of New Zealand and also served as President and of the organisation for many years.

Christos was born on the 8th October 1933 and migrated to New Zealand from Topolia, Kissamou, Chania, Crete in 1963 and worked at the Wellington Wharf Docks for many years.

He was a very much-loved man by all his family and friends and a well-respected member of the Cretan Associations and the broader Greek Orthodox Community in Wellington.

At this time the family would like to grief for their loving, kindest and warmest father and grandfather. God have Mercy, may his memory be eternal, may he Rest in Peace.

Christos funeral service will be at Makara Cemetery, Tuesday 14th April 2020, conducted by His Eminence Metropolitan of New Zealand MYRON.

We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his children, Vicki and Manuel, their spouses and his grandchildren, Alexandros and Riley.

On behalf of the Cretans Association of New Zealand»