Labor Min. Vroutsis: Gov’t considering expanding emergency aid to other employee categories; first payments to begin this coming week

The government will begin its first ‘wave’ of special support measures by starting payments to employees whose contracts are suspended due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic this coming week, Greek Orthodox Holy Week.

The aid comes to a maximum 800 euros per person and official estimates say over 800,000 will benefit.

According to a memo by the Labor & Social Affairs Ministry, the payout will take place between April 15 and 17, while any corrections, revocations and additions to applications by employees may be made up to April 13.

In terms of the support measures for businesses and their employees, the government will continually be assessing “which business sectors need to be included in the protection plan, and to what degree, by expanding it,” Labor & Social Affairs Minister Yiannis Vroutsis told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA). Following Greek Orthodox Easter on April 19, he said, tour guides, artists, actors, Athens Concert Hall (Megaro) ushers, tour chaperones, hourly wage earners and others will be included under the measures as well. “The hope is that no citizen is left unprotected during the crisis,” Vroutsis added.

Science researchers affected by the pandemic in six basic science sectors may still apply for support under a program addressed to 180,390 scientists, whether wage earners or freelancers. Their support payout of up to 600 euros will also be untaxed, cannot be confiscated, and will not be taken into account for other obligations. The first instalment, of 400 euros, will be paid out as of Holy Wednesday (April 15) and the rest by the end of April.

Vroutsis also told AMNA that “the social state is here, especially at this critical period, and continues to cover and expand its protection to vulnerable groups through the Labor Ministry.”

AMNA