New coronavirus cases reach 33, totaling 2,114, with 5 more deaths

There are 33 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece in the last 24 hours, and 5 more deaths, in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday, in a statement signed by its novel coronavirus spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras.

The coronavirus infections total in Greece stands at 2,114, of whome 56.9% are men. Of the total, 542 (25.6%) were infected abroad and 819 (38.7%) infected in Greece.

Some 76 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units. The average age of these patients is 68 years, of whome 15 are women. Of the total ICU patients, 80.3% have underlying health issues or are at least 70 years of age.

A total of 15 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

Deaths total 98 since the start of the outbreak, of whom 88.8% had underlying health issues or their average age was 70 or over. Their average age was 72 and 26 of these were women.

So far 42,261 diagnostic lab tests for Covid-19 have been carried out nationwide.

ΑΜΝΑ