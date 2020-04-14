Athens University medical students enlisted to help with Covid-19 patients at Sotiria Hospital

Students of the Athens University Medical School have responded to the call of the 3rd University Pathological Clinic at Sotiria hospital and are voluntarily participating in the management of patients with COVID-19.

The students participating in the clinic’s volunteer programme had intensive and rigorous training in individual protection measures and in the management of patients with SARS-COV-2, training similar to that given to doctors and nurses in the hospital, although it was made clear from the beginning that they would not be involved in the so-called “red zone”.

They have also signed a confidentiality agreement regarding the patients’ personal data and received special IDs so that they could move about on the premises of the University Clinic and the hospital.