Confirmation of the downturn in the forecast of the evolution of the cases of Coronavirus in Greece

– George Atsalakis, Assistant Professor, The Technical University of Crete

– Vassilios Tsoumbris, Student, The School of Production and Management Engineering, Data Analysis & Forecasting Laboratory.

This model was not made to predict the daily cases in the normal way that epidemiologists use in order to find the peak. Nor to predict when the measures will be lifted. In addition to the peak, we focused on predicting the end of the spread of the virus. After the superhuman efforts of both the medical doctors and the heroic health and nursing staff, the economic recovery team will have to begin work from today. Our team aims to support this group, so that based on the schedule of the end of the epidemic, the necessary actions can be designed from now on, in order to be implemented after the end of the virus. Also, both businesses and individuals will find the schedule useful for planning their activities and removing concerns about how long the current situation will last. Life after the Coronavirus will be quite different from the normality we knew before it emerged.

On 28/03/2020 we published the first pan-Hellenic forecast for the peak (in early April) and the end (in mid-May) of the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic in our country.

As shown in the figure below, in the lower bell-shaped curve (life cycle curve) where the cases are depicted per day, the peak was approached on 1 and 2 April. That this really was the peak was confirmed with the number of cases after 1st April. We expect that the number of cases next weeks will also confirm the reality of the downturn.

In the sigmoid curve (red) of the upper part of the figure the accumulated total number of cases that are announced every day (with small blue dots) are presented. This curve confirms the prediction because the mean (vertical red line) exceeded the 1st

The end of the virus spread period is predicted to be on mid-May and this is shown by the plateauing of the end of the sigmoid curve. It is also shown by the plateauing of the tail of the bell-shaped curve.

Winning the battle against a disease, as many scientific studies have shown, is a gradual process that follows a sigmoid curve. This battle seems to be won for our country.

From historical data for the first half of the progress of the disease the second half can be predicted. Also the life cycle of the disease is symmetrical, from the first half of the increase in the cases of a disease the other half can be predicted.

The main reasons for the decline in cases, in the case of Covid 19, are the normal reaction of society, due to the threat it receives, by taking individual protection measures and measures to stop the spread of the virus. The timely taking of the necessary measures by the state and their proper observance by the citizens seem to pay off.

Therefore, we can predict that with an accuracy of about 90%, the spread of Covid 19 will follow the above diagram and will be completed around mid-May. Of course, this is true with the condition that nothing unexpected will happen in that period.

In the Data Analysis & Forecasting Laboratory of the Technical University of Crete, we will continue to re-calculate the curves daily to confirm the accuracy of the forecast based on the actual cases. (The results will be posted on fb Georgios Atsalakis).