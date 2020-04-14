Confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece reach 2,170 on Tuesday; 326 tests from Xanthi are negative

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday evening announced 25 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours, and 2 new deaths.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2,170.

Deaths total 101 since the start of the outbreak, of whom 27 were women, while an 89 pct had underlying health issues or their average age was 70 or over.

Some 76 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units. The average age of these patients is 68 years, 17 of these are women, while an 81 pct of all ICU patients have underlying health issues or are at least 70 years of age.

A total of 27 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

AMNA