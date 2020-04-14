Curfew violations reach 1,998, with 98 fined for unauthorised travel; 124 on Crete

The Greek police on Tuesday reported 98 fines written out for unauthorised movement outside of the region of residence on the previous day, the start of Holy Week.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the region of Attica (31), in Thessaloniki (14), in Central Macedonia (21), in Western Greece (2), in the Peloponnese (3), in Thessaly (4), on Crete (2), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (4), in Western Macedonia (5), on the southern Aegean islands (1), in Central Greece (5) and in Epirus (6).

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 58 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 257 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 165 cases the number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 1,998 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Monday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 673 in Attica, 193 in Thessaloniki, 171 in Western Greece, 138 in Central Macedonia, 125 in the Ionian Islands, 124 in the Peloponnese, 122 on Crete, 98 in Thessaly, 85 in Central Greece, 78 in the North Aegean, 64 in the South. Aegean, 63 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 36 in Epirus and 28 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 37,871 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, nine violations were confirmed and 12 people were arrested for flouting the ban on the operation of stores. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 425 violations have been confirmed across the country and 413 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.