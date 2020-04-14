Five children hospitalized in Thessaloniki with Covid-19; Roma child in serious but stable condition

Five children with Covid-19 illness have been admitted to Ippokrateio General Hospital in Thessaloniki over the past 30 days, three of them over the last 48 hours, the head of a pediatric clinic at the hospital told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Monday.

Speaking to ANA-MPA, infectious diseases pediatrician and director of the 3rd Pediatric Clinic Emanouil Roilidis said that one of the three admitted recently, a 15-month old girl from a Roma settlement at Drosero in northern Greece, is in serious but stable condition. He said the child from the region of Xanthi is battling pneumonia on account of an underlying health issue.

A 3-month-old infant with mild symptoms of a respiratory infection is being treated and is expected to be discharged on Tuesday, while the third child – 9 months old and with a gastroenteritis ailment – will remain in hospital for a few more days, he added.

The Ippokratio hospital in Thessaloniki has been designated as a coronavirus reference hospital for children, and is the only hospital in northern Greece with an ICU specifically for children. Its ICU holds seven beds and an incubator. It also has two ICU beds for children infected with Covid-19.