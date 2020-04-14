Greece is not a police state; citizens are aware of the situation, Petsas says

Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, in an interview with Open TV on Tuesday, once again stressed that “these days we stay home so that we safeguard our gains in all the previous weeks and are able to implement a plan in late April for gradually returning to normality”.

Petsas reiterated that the vast majority of Greeks have complied with the measures and that the government will do whatever is necessary to ensure the curbs are respected as much as possible.

“We are not a police state. We rely on persuasion. Citizens understand that we are experiencing something unprecedented, a situation we have never experienced before,” he said.

Regarding the return to normality, he said that the prime minister has given directions to the health ministry so that there is a strategy for a gradual exit from the current unprecedented situation. He stressed the need to protect the most vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with underlying diseases, for a longer period of time, noting that “there will not be a horizontal and simultaneous return to normality” for everyone.

Asked about tourism, he said “based on epidemiological data, if things continue in this direction, tourism will indeed resume at some point, but carefully, with protection measures and a specific procedure. We still can’t say exactly how the tourism industry will begin operating when it starts to open up.”

Referring to the course of the economy, Petsas stressed: “We believe that Greece retains all the positive features that it had before the coronavirus crisis. That is, a reformist government that has restored confidence.”

AMNA