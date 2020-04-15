Curfew violations reach 2,163, with 124 fined for unauthorised travel; 123 on Crete

The Greek police on Wednesday reported 124 fines written out for unauthorised movement outside of the region of residence on the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (32), in Central Macedonia (26), in Thessaloniki (16) in Western Macedonia (14), in Thessaly (9), in Western Greece (8), in Central Greece (7), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (24), in Epirus (2), in the Peloponnese (2), in Crete (2) and one in Southern Aegean.

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 48 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 381 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 213 cases the number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 2,163 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Tuesday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 789 in Attica, 216 in Thessaloniki, 148 in the Southern Aegean, 145 in Western Greece, 135 in the Ionian Islands, 121 on Crete, 118 in the Peloponnese, 112 in Central Macedonia, 101 in Central Greece, 83 in the Southern Aegean, 64 in Thessaly, 62 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 49 in Epirus and 20 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 40,034 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, eight violations were confirmed and seven people were arrested for flouting the ban on the operation of stores. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 433 violations have been confirmed across the country and 420 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.