Suspension of flights to coronavirus-stricken EU countries extended to May 15

The temporary suspension of flights to and from airports in Italy, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Germany has been extended until May 15, the Civil Aviation Authority announced on Wednesday.

Specifically, according to NOTAMs issued by the Greek CAA, the suspension of flights is extended as a preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In Germany’s case only, only flights from and to the Athens International Airport are permitted.

Excepted from the measures are cargo, sanitary, humanitarian, state, emergency, military and crew-only “ferry” flights, as well as Frontex’s flights, flights for the repatriation of Greek citizens and healthcare system support flights.

Additionally, the temporary restriction on the entry into Greece of non-EU citizens is also extended with the following exceptions: Family members of EU citizens, citizens of the Schengen zone, third-country nationals with long-term visas in European and Schengen-zone countries, governmental, diplomatic, military and humanitarian aid personnel, crews and non-EU citizens that have permission to travel from a Greek Consulate.