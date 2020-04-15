‘We are looking for ways to test specific groups of the population to end lockdown,’ Kikilias says

“Depending on how the disease develops, we will decide by the end of April what our initial moves will be in May,” Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday in an interview with Open TV when asked about the lifting of restrictive measures.

“The most important criterion is the protection of vulnerable groups and the elderly, who are mainly at risk. And of course everything, as you understand, is evaluated and re-evaluated depending on the feedback we have and how people react.” Kikilias also made an appeal to everyone to respect the instructions for social distancing.

The Health Minister also referred to the model with which the population will be tested, stressing: “We are looking to find a model of testing, ie the way in which specific parts of the population will be tested, the way in which we will lift some quarantines and some measures so that we can control, re-evaluate and avoid any damage.

He said that this will be done according to the instructions of the scientists, which – as he said – the government will continue to follow up to the end and added: “The hierarchy of tests has to do first of all with our health: doctors, nurses, paramedical staff. Then with the vulnerable groups and the elderly and with our fellow citizens who we want to bring back to the production process.”

ΑΜΝΑ