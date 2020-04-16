Curfew violations reach 1,958 with 73 fined for unauthorised travel; 146 on Crete

The Greek police on Thursday reported 73 fines written out for unauthorised movement outside of the region of residence on the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (36), in Central Macedonia (13), in Thessaloniki (12), in Central Greece (5), in Thessaly (3), in Epirus (2), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (1) and in Western Macedonia (1).

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 40 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 454 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 253 cases the number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 1,958 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Wednesday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 879 in Attica, 156 in Western Greece, 146 on Crete, 137 in Thessaloniki, 127 in the Peloponnese, 107 in the Ionian Islands, 85 in Central Macedonia, 65 in Thessaly, 57 in Central Greece, 50 in the Southern Aegean, 46 in Epirus, 45 in the Northern Aegean, 43 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and 15 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 41,992 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, seven violations were confirmed and six people were arrested for flouting the ban on the operation of stores. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 440 violations have been confirmed across the country and 426 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.