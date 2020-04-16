Greece tops list of countries successfully flattening coronavirus curve in Europe, study finds

Greece has the best results in Europe in terms of flattening the curve for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a comparative study published by Bridge Tank on Thursday, as reported by international news agencies.

The report compares the Covid-19 outbreak in 10 large European countries and notes that Greece, by promptly imposing strict restrictive measures, has succeeded in flattening the epidemic’s curve and slowing the spread of the virus.

The report particularly noted the comparison between Greece, which took steps before the first 100 cases were discovered, and Spain, which took similar decisions at a much later stage of the epidemic.

The head of the think tank, Joel Ruet, noted that, four weeks after the first 100 Covid-19 cases were found in each country, it has taken 19 days for the number of cases in Greece to double, clearly indicating that Greece has successfully flattened the curve of the epidemic. At the other end of the scale, the number of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom is still rising sharply.

Greece tops the list of the best-performing countries on this score, followed by the Czech Republic and Romania, while Italy, Spain, France, UK, the Netherlands and Belgium are among the countries worst hit.

The report notes that in Germany, though it was relatively slow to adopt restrictive measures and then not fully, the number of deaths has not yet reached the levels seen in neighbouring countries but is continuing to rise rapidly.

AMNA