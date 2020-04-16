Police to follow special operational plan ahead of Easter holidays

Starting on Thursday, the Greek police will adopt a special operational plan to enforce special curbs on movement due to the coronavirus ahead of the Easter holidays, ensuring that these are followed, as the next days are considered crucial for the way the virus’ spread progresses.

To ensure the implementation of a ban on circulation and gatherings, the entire police force will be on the streets until Easter Monday.

Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Lefteris Economou told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that all possibilities remain open and there are alternative plans if the citizens do not appear to be complying with the measures.

“Our experience from the last few days shows that people have not understood that they must abide by the measures and we believe that something more will be needed but we are ready to implement whatever the health experts recommend,” he noted.

The target is that there will no gatherings in people’s houses and the prevention of people leaving their residence, or gathering in open spaces, around churches, at bus stations and markets.

“In case of complaints we have to intervene, mostly to issue warnings, but we hope it will be not necessary,” said a police official.

Drones and helicopters will be used, mostly in Athens and in the big cities, for the most effective implementation of the measures and to better direct action by police forces. The use of aerial means, said the same official, is also aimed at the supervision of cities, the protection of property and the tackling of crime in general, which is why there will be more patrols and an increased police presence to prevent burglaries and robberies, mostly of closed stores and shops.

“The Greek police will be in the streets during these Holy days to serve the people,” said Economou, adding that “the aim is to preserve the good result that we have achieved so far on the issue of the pandemic during this crucial period. We have faith in the great majority of the citizens and I am optimistic that we will succeed and emerge victorious from this difficult ordeal,” he underlined.

AMNA