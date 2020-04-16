Store opening hours on Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter

Supermarkets will be open from 13:00 to 19:00 on Good Friday while on Holy Saturday they will remain open until 20:00, according to a statement issued by the General Secretariat for Commerce and Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Development and Investments regarding the opening hours of the stores.

In detail, the schedule is as follows:

– Holy Friday:

* Supermarkets 13:00-19:00

* The remaining stores whose operation has not been suspended by state decision until 21:00.

– Holy Saturday:

All stores are open until 20:00.

On Easter Sunday, bakeries and patisseries will operate normally.