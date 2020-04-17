Curfew violations reach 1,738 with 81 fined for unauthorised travel; 115 on Crete

The Greek police on Friday reported 81 fines written out for unauthorised movement outside of the region of residence on the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (36), in Central Macedonia (19), in Thessaloniki (12), in Western Macedonia (5), in Western Greece (4), in Thessaly (4), and in Epirus (1).

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 56 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 535 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 309 cases the number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 1,738 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Thursday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 709 in Attica, 203 in Thessaloniki, 120 in Central Macedonia, 119 in Western Greece, 115 on Crete, 71 in the Peloponnese, 69 in Central Greece, 67 in the Northern Aegean, 66 in the Southern Aegean, 62 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 57 on the Ionian Islands, 55 in Thessaly, 20 in Epirus and 5 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 43,730 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, 17 violations were confirmed and ten people were arrested for flouting the ban on the operation of stores. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 457 violations have been confirmed across the country and 436 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.