Georgiadis: Gov’t examining all scenarios for the dynamic restart of the economy after the end of the quarantine

The government is examining all the scenarios in order for the next day of the quarantine to proceed to a dynamic restart of the economy with liquidity injections to the market, said Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis in an interview with Real News.

Georgiadis estimated the economy’s losses at approximately 6 bln euros for each month of quarantine and said that if it continues in May the condition will be manageable and we will have a 3 to 5 pct recession, in case it continues in June we should add three more percentage points.

Asked on the protection of the first residence, he said that “first home auctions in the midst of the current crisis are paranoid, they can’t be done”.