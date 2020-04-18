Leaders of Greek political parties’ Easter wishes

Mitsotakis: This Easter, we must all express the love for our fellow citizens in practice

“This Easter, we must all express the love for our fellow citizens in practice, showing our responsibility to society. We stay home and we will meet again when the danger is over. Happy Easter to everyone!”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted on Saturday on social media.

The Prime Minister also published a greeting card with the message: “We will remember this Easter as the Easter of love. But also of responsibility. #MenoumeSpiti Happy Easter to you and your families.”

Life will win, no matter how difficult the conditions. SYRIZA’s Tsipras says

“Life will win, no matter how difficult the conditions,” SYRIZA’s leader Alexis Tsipras said in his Easter message, stressing that the moment we will all meet again is not far and that “our common struggle for life will be filled with the hope that our country will be back on the road to the Resurrection.”

Tsipras referred to the current difficulties and the people in the front line. He also said that the next day will be even more difficult for some people, “for those who will not find their jobs waiting for them, for those who will not be able to keep their businesses.”

Tsipras stated that “we are used to fighting and winning together, in difficult times to put the people and their needs above the profits and the interests” and made a promise: “To fight together so that our efforts, sacrifices and dreams are not wasted.”

Gennimata expresses optimism that our life will soon return to normal

Movement for Change leader Fofi Gennimata expressed her optimism in her Easter message on Saturday that our life will soon return to normal.

Gennimata thanked the doctors of the national health center for their decisive contribution to the fight against the pandemic and pledged that they will not be forgotten after the end of the crisis.

She also welcomed the responsibility shown by the vast majority of society, while urging a little more patience so that we can all enjoy the coming summer.

KKE’s Koutsoumbas wishes Greek people to come out of this adventure stronger

KKE secretary general Dimitris Koutsoumbas wished Happy Easter to everyone and expressed the hope that the Greek people come out of this adventure stronger and experience their own resurrection.

He added that this resurrection will come when they decide to dispose of a system that always places their lives, their rights in quarantine.

AMNA