Schools will open, but with conditions and precautions, Kikilias says

Schools will open, but with conditions and precautions, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview “To Vima” newspaper pointing out that the main concern is the students that will sit for the university entrance exams.

The announcement of gradually lifting the restrictive measures will be made after April 27, he said. “The gradual lifting of the measures will be conditional so that we do not risk a second wave of coronavirus spread after all this trouble.”

Referring to the elderly, Kikilias said that “we have an obligation to protect them more than anyone else. We ask them to be patient in this difficult phase. We have proved that we really care about them. As soon as scientists give us the green light, the restrictions will be lifted.”

Speaking about the next day of the national health system, he said that the goal of the ministry is to reach 1,200 ICU beds, ie to have in our country the European average, which is 12 ICU beds for 100,000 citizens.

AMNA