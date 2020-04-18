The progress of the pandemic will be evaluated end of April, Theodorikakos says

The progress of the pandemic in our country will be evaluated at the end of April so that if all goes well, the lifting of restrictions will gradually begin, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Saturday in an interview with SKAI TV, noting that we will return to full normalcy only when there is the vaccine.

He added that the decisions will be made based on the suggestions of Professor Tsiodras and the experts, but, as he noted, “the final decisions will be made by the Prime Minister, because special knowledge and technocratic knowledge are good, but decisions are always political and in such critical situations they must be taken by the prime minister.”

Regarding the effects of the crisis on the Greek economy, Theodorikakos said: “The crisis that the Greek society and economy are going through will not be easy to overcome. The whole world is in recession. Greece could not be an exception. But Greece has a very powerful weapon. A series of acquis that will take advantage of the next day.”

AMNA