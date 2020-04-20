Curfew violations reach 279 with 106 fined for unauthorised travel on Easter Sunday; 40 on Crete

The Greek police on Monday reported 106 fines written out for unauthorised movement outside of the region of residence on the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (54), in Thessaloniki (19), on Crete (13), in Central Macedonia (5), in Western Greece (3), in Thessaly (3), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (3), in Epirus (2), in Western Macedonia (2), one in the Peloponnese and one in the Southern Aegean.

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 95 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 835 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 515 cases the number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 279 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Easter Sunday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 115 in Attica, 37 in Thessaloniki, 27 on Crete, 19 in Central Macedonia, 16 in Southern Aegean, 13 in the Peloponnese, 12 in Northern Aegean, 11 in Central Greece, 11 in Thessaly, 9 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 3 in Western Greece, 3 in Epirus, 2 on the Ionian Islands and 1 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 46,420 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.