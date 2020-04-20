Curfew violations reach 930 with 85 fined for unauthorised travel on Holy Saturday; 81 on Crete

The Greek police on Easter Sunday reported 85 fines written out for unauthorised movement outside of the region of residence on the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (48), in Central Macedonia (12), in Thessaloniki (5), on Crete (5), in Epirus (5), in Thessaly (4), in the Peloponnese (2) in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (2), in Central Greece one and one in the Southern Aegean.

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 55 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 729 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 420 cases the number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 930 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Holy Saturday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 354 in Attica, 118 in Thessaloniki, 76 in Central Macedonia, 76 on Crete, 49 in the Peloponnese, 43 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 39 in Central Greece, 39 in the Southern Aegean, 37 in Thessaly, 29 in the Northern Aegean, 26 in Western Greece, 19 in Epirus, 17 on the Ionian Islands and 8 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 46,141 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, 4 violations were confirmed and seven people were arrested for flouting the ban on the operation of stores. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 482 violations have been confirmed across the country and 463 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.