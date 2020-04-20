Greece Mulls Easing Coronavirus Lockdown By May 4

Greek authorities have already said that May will be the month when the first phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown would take place.

A report from Greece’s Kathimerini newspaper on Monday noted that this might be as soon as May 4, if everything goes according to the government’s plans.

Of course, the lockdown will not be lifted in its entirety; however, gradual steps are expected to be taken to ease the draconian measures currently in place across the nation.

The first easing will most probably see certain shops, such as clothing and shoe businesses, re-open.

However, this will not mean that they won’t be forced to follow social-distancing rules, in similar ways that supermarkets are currently operating.

The second phase of the lockdown easing will include cafeterias and restaurants, which will will be obliged to operate with much fewer tables and customers won’t be allowed to be nearly as close to each other as they once were.

At this juncture, the exact rules for reopening have been decided yet, but Athens understands that citizens have been under extreme amounts of pressure for some time, and an exit strategy is needed to boost morale and create anticipation that the current crisis will eventually come to an end.

