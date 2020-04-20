Greece steadily improving its position in list with confirmed coronavirus cases

With 2,235 confirmed cases until April 19, Greece is now ranked 58th in the list of the countries with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 virus cases against the 52nd position it was ranked one week ago and the 43rd the week before.

Greece has approximately 214 confirmed cases per one million population, a rate that places Greece very low, in the 85th place against the 81st a week ago. The global average of cases is approximately 309 per one million population.

Greece with 113 deaths, is in the 46th place worldwide in the number of victims from the 39th it was last week. Greece records roughly 11 deaths per one million population, which ranks it 58th worldwide and 21st in EU. The global average is 21 deaths per million, so Greece is under the average rate.

At the top of the list with confirmed cases on April 20 are: USA with 764,265, Spain with 198,674, Italy with 178,972, China with 81,439, France with 152,894 and Germany with 145,742.

In the list of deaths from COVID-19, US is first with 40,565 followed by Italy with 23,660 deaths, Spain with 20,453, France with 19,718 and the United Kingdom with 16,060.

The figures are from the international database https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus