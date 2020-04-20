Greeks have complied with the measures, Dep. Citizen Protection Min Economou tells ANA

“Our compatriots, in their majority, followed the instructions and police have intervened only in a few cases”, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Lefteris Economou said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Monday.

“It is very important that a collective responsibility and trust in the government has been developed,” he added and expressed his satisfaction over the stance of the citizens who have complied with the measures against the spread of the coronavirus, especially in the period of Easter holidays.

“And this is the biggest asset as we are gradually entering a coordinated de-escalation of the measures always according to the scientists’ recommendations that are monitoring the curve of the spread of the coronavirus.”

AMNA