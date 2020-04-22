148 refugees test positive for COVID-19, all asymptomatic

At least 148 asylum seekers at a hotel in Greece managed by the International Organization of Migration have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hotel, in the southern town of Kranidi, hosts around 450 asylum seekers, most of whom are from Africa.

After visiting the site on Tuesday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters that 150 people tested positive overall – at least 148 were refugees, one was an aid worker and the other was the employee. All were asymptomatic, he said.

A 28-year old woman from Somalia who lives at the hotel, who is six months pregnant, was tested for the virus during a visit to the Hospital of Nafplio on Sunday and was confirmed as positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The hotel has been quarantined since last week when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. It was not clear whether this staff member was the same person Hardalias referred to on Tuesday.