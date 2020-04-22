Covid 19 forecasting in Greece, by the Technical Universtity of Crete

Despite the high number of today cases the steady down trend is keeping on. The end is forecasted around the middle of May. STAY AT HOME in order to not start a second wave, it is very important that you continue respecting all the security measures.

Our forecasting model by Georgios Atsalakis and Vassilis Tsoubris , in collaboration with Professor Emilios Galariotis, Dean of Research at Audencia Nantes Durham University, Business School, has been adapted to forecast France Covid 19 epidemic. The successful forecasts of our model in Greece and the knowhow of our Lab of Data Analysis and Forecasting has been recognized in abroad.

The algorithm is using the daily official cases that are collected by the John Hopkins University and then confirmed via Wikipedia. This model was used in Greece with remarkable success and beating all predictions.