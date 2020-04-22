Police impose 1,168 fines for unnecessary movement on Tuesday; 87 on Crete

The Greek police on Wednesday reported 28 fines written out for unauthorised movement outside of the region of residence on the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (11), in Central Macedonia (8), in Western Greece (3), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (3), in Central Greece (2).

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 19 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 1,051 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 672 cases the number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 1,168 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Τuesday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 442 in Attica, 117 in Thessaloniki, 87 on Crete, 18 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 65 in the Northern Aegean, 48 in Central Macedonia, 91 on the Ionian islands, 29 in the Southern Aegean, 43 in Thessaly, 56 in the Peloponnese, 105 in Western Greece, 31 in Central Greece, 24 in Epirus and 12 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 48,145 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, 2 violations were confirmed and 2 people were arrested for flouting the ban on the operation of stores. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 487 violations have been confirmed across the country and 468 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.