Curfew violations reach 1,166; 28 fines for movement outside region of residence; 76 on Crete

The Greek police on Thursday reported 28 fines written out for unauthorised movement outside the region of residence on the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (10), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (7), in Thessaloniki (4), in Central Macedonia (4), in Western Greece (3), in Western Greece (23), in Central Greece (1).

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 20 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 1,079 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 692 cases the number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 1,166 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Wednesday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 506 in Attica, 128 in Thessaloniki, 77 in Western Greece, 76 on Crete, 76 in Central Macedonia, 58 on the Ionian islands, 52 in the Peloponnese, 51 in Thessaly, 41 in the Northern Aegean, 31 in Central Greece, 30 in the Southern Aegean, 28 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 11 in Epirus and 1 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 49,311 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, one violation was confirmed for flouting the ban on the operation of stores. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 488 violations have been confirmed across the country and 468 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.