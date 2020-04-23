Extension of protection measures against coronavirus until May 4

Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas announced the extension of the restrictive measures that are currently in force for the protection against the spread of coronavirus until May 4, during a press briefing on Thursday.

Petsas began the briefing with a reference to the video conference of the European Council on Thursday and the meeting of the European Peoples Party (EPP) taking place ahead of it, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis among the participants.

“Leaders are called upon to discuss appropriate solutions to the common problems that the coronavirus has caused to the European Union and its member states. One of the key issues on today’s agenda is the creation of a European Economic Recovery Fund with the use of innovative financial instruments. The positions of our country are known,” Petsas stressed. He explained that these positions were outlined in good time by the prime minister, in a joint letter with eight other European leaders sent to the president of the European Council.

The first, which is the cornerstone of the European edifice, as the government spokesperson pointed out, is the position of principle that “common problems require common solutions”.

Petsas then stressed that the demand made of the leaders of all EU countries is that they rise to the occasion and to the requirements of the situation that has arisen due to the major health crisis, which will clearly also cause an economic crisis. “Europe needs common policies and a common European instrument,” as the prime minister has said, “for example a common Eurobond.”

The aim is to convince markets and European citizens that “Europe can quickly deal with the recession, can start up the growth engines and create new jobs,” Petsas said.

AMNA