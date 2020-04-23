Greek competition authority approves acquisition of Creta Farms by Impala Hellas

The Greek competition authority has approved the acquisition of Creta Farms by Impala Hellas, a member of Bella Group.

The approval is a very significant step towards the rescue of the Cretan food industry and the implementation of a restructuring plan through a strategic agreement reached with Impala Hellas.

Under the restructuring agreement, Impala Hellas will offer an interim funding of 4.0 million euros to Creta Farms.

A primary court decision is pending on a Creta Farms’ request to seek protection under the article 106 of the bankruptcy law.