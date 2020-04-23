Kerameus on schools, university entrance exams: ‘We are ready for all scenarios’

While no firm dates have been set for the nationwide university entrance examinations , the ministry’s aim is that these should take place from mid-June until mid-July, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Wednesday.

She was speaking during a press conference on the draft education ministry bill that was to be posted online for public consultation later the same day.

She said the ministry was in regular consultation with the prime minister, the health ministry and the National Organisation for Public Health and that “we are ready for all scenarios”.

The ministry is waiting for the official recommendations of the experts on when schools should reopen before making its final decisions, the minister said.

Kerameus noted that the return will be to a “new normality” that will affect all aspects of people’s daily lives and for this reason the ministry will make sure that all members of the educational community are briefed on the health and safety measures that they must adopt going forward.

Regarding the opening of schools in Greece compared to what is happening in other countries, Kerameus pointed out that the situation and the peculiarities in each country are different.

